THE PLIGHT OF RWANDESE IN ZAMBIA

By Dickson Jere

The UN today has appealed to the Zambian government to help investigate the growing killings of Rwandees in Zambia and the constant attacks on their shops.

The UN agency for refugees has also raised alarm that immigration officers in Zambia are targeting Rwandees for harassment and brides – the vice which is painting the immigration department bad.

It is sad that the mistreatment of Rwandees and Burundi refugees has continued unabated. They are called “ATMs” within the immigration circles as they are known to “flash” money each time they are picked up. On the recent killings and shootings, it is not clear who could be behind it. Maybe within their community? Investigation must be carried expeditously!

The Minister of Home Affairs should really take action on this matter before it gets out of hand. The government, once they accept refugees, are bound by international law to respect and protect the asylum seekers. The emerging gun culture and killings taking placs are alien to Zambia and the vice must be nipped in the bud!

The Rwandees and all other refugees are our brothers and sisters and we should look after them. That is ubuntu. African.