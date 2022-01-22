THE POLICE MUST SWIFTLY ARREST THE KASAMA THUGS AND MR. GILBERT LISWANISO.

We call on the Zambia Police to swiftly arrest the thugs that attacked the District Administrative Officer (DAO), Ms Beauty Namukoko in Kasama on 21st January, 2022.

In the same vein, the police should arrest the UPND National Youth Chairperson, Mr. Liswaniso for blatantly inciting political violence on political opponents. Such public display of criminality must be met with the full force of the law.

We urge the UPND leadership to quickly address the emerging rebel movement within their own party and guide them on earning a living away from politics. The UPND leadership must meet their cadres and address them, they cannot avoid them anymore.

As a party, together with well meaning citizens we are pleased with the pronouncements made by President Hakainde on cadres and political violence, nonetheless the words will be considered cheap if they are not matched with tangible actions.

GPZ, Our People First.

Silavwe Jackson

Party Leader

Golden Party of Zambia

(GPZ).