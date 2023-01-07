THE PRAISE-SINGING DIPLOMAT HAS MADE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST ME ON HIS FACEBOOK PAGE.
B- FLOW WRITES…
Then when you get sued, you start crying that people just hate you, yet it is your own mouth that brings you trouble.
The last time you misused your page to insult, demean and accuse a woman, you ended up in jail because you are in the habit of making allegations against others without any evidence whatsoever. Now you have started with me. Indeed uwakalema takaleka.
I thought you are now a Diplomat, but clearly you don’t even understand diplomatic etiquette and that is why you don’t know your jurisdiction or job description.
This is 2023 my brother, get to work and stop being a cadre/praise singer. Unless you are telling us you are drawing a salary of a Diplomat while serving as a Cadre. Posako amano chilumendo or else ba taxpayer balavunduka.
Have you ever wondered that the term “Praise Singer” comes out of bitterness and envy of someone else’s right to choose what they agree with or disagree with. In Zambia you are either a PF Praise singer or UPND praise singer. Labelling other people with mocking labels is not smart. The smart thing is to put him right on his wrongs, rather than employing childish labels. Democracy allows for people to make choices without being labelled.
I think the problem started with UPND after they won elections, and their cadres started calling anyone that questioned their small god bitter, or PF sympathiser. The majority of people that voted PF out are not even UPND. They are patriots.
And then as Hakainde started to make more and more strange decisions, it became clear to some that he was dodgy, fake, and a liar.
UPND is a nothing party, and they will not be missed in 3.5 years when they leave office.
It was just knee reaction that we voted for these clowns, just to get rid of PF.