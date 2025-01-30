The presence of the UN Special Rapporteur and the invitation,





There is a narrative being peddled that the UN Rapporture was invited to Zambia. I think this narrative seeks to water down the fact that the UN Human Rights Body and the Rapporture decided on their own to come to Zambia and investigate human rights abuses. A honest government official would not push this narrative as he/she will know that such invitations are a matter of formality in diplomacy. The fact is that the UN body initiated the request to conduct a fact-finding mission to Zambia, and as per international procedure, the state has to send an invitation to the Rapporture.





Ordinarily, an invitation contemplated in the narrative being peddled would mean that the government hosts the Rapporture and arranges where the Rapporture visits, but this is not the case in regard to the so called invitation, because the nature of the invitation by the government to the Rapporture is mere procedural action expected of the state. Because the invitation is a mere formality, it is the Rapporture who decides where to conduct her investigation in Zambia and whom to interview, and the State is not expected to interfere with the arrangements of the Rapporture.



Further, once a request is made by a UN body to visit a country, it will be extremely strange for the host state not to send an invitation. Countries that take the path of ignoring requests for UN Rapportures to visit their country would be considered pariah states and may suffer consequences for such actions.





This is the same principle in international election observations; government’s are literally compelled to invite international election observers even if they don’t like the idea of e.g, the EU observing elections.



