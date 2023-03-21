THE PRESIDENT MUST PUT THE TWO MINISTERS ON LEAVE IF THE REVELATIONS ARE TRUE.

Earlier i informed you of the allegations made by Hon Bowman Lusambo in relations to corruption surrounding the Lusaka Ndola Dual carriageway.

Well this afternoon Lumezi Member of Parliament Hon Munir Zulu has held a press briefing at Parliament and has alleged that Hon Musokotwane and Hon Milupi received bribes of $250,000 each over the Road.

Hon Zulu further alleges that the two have been appearing before ACC secretly and that state house is aware.He has further challenged ACC to deny this information.

These allegations are huge and all that Statehouse and ACC should do now is to inform the public what they know because silence will denote consent.

For me all i can Say is that his Excellency the President must show that he means business in the fight against corruption by putting the two ministers on leave to pave way for investigations if this information is true.

Note that the press briefing was streamed by smart eagles for those who wishes to get first hand info.

BINWELL MPUNDU

NKANA MP

UMWINA NKANA