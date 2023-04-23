THE PRESIDENT OF MALAWI JOINS MUSLIMS DURING EID.

He writes:

Together with the First Lady, we were honoured to join our muslim brothers and sisters at this year’s Eid Ul-Fitr prayers at Muslim Sports Club Ground in Lilongwe.

The core messages of today’s event dwelt on the key lessons drawn from the month of Ramadan namely; reverence to Allah, compassion for humanity, forgiveness and hard work.

Resultantly, these religious attributes permeate all sectors of Malawian society and form part of the nation’s value system.

We always draw great inspiration from the muslim community in their contribution towards nation building. It, therefore, doesn’t come as a surprise to note that today’s prayers were held under a theme “A Better Malawi and Quick Recovery for Victims of Cyclone Freddy”

Together, we will rebuild Malawi stronger and better.

Eid Mubarak

EidUlFitr2023