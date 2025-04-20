The President’s Betrayal of Digital Freedoms- Abraham Simpamba

The President’s Betrayal of Digital Freedoms



Fellow Citizens,



On 22nd February 2021, then opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema warned Zambians about the dangers of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Bill.



He rightly branded it the “Big Brother Bill”, expressing concern over state surveillance, abuse of police powers, and the erosion of digital freedoms. He asked:

“Can we trust the PF not to abuse this Bill?”



Today, I ask:

Can we trust President Hichilema, who has now signed into law the very Bill he once condemned?



What has changed?

Nothing.

The law remains largely the same granting sweeping powers to law enforcement to access private communications under vague and arbitrary terms.



The very concerns he once raised loss of privacy, political misuse of state institutions, and the suppression of dissent still exist, only now under his leadership.



Zambians voted for real change, not the continuation of repressive laws dressed in new political colors.

They voted for freedom, transparency, and accountability, not a betrayal of promises once made with conviction.



By embracing this law, President Hichilema has not only reversed his position he has betrayed public trust.

We do not need repugnant laws that tighten control over citizens. We need progressive legislation that expands freedom, fosters innovation, and strengthens our democracy and economy.



We must now demand what should have been done from the beginning:

A thorough review and amendment of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act to ensure it protects rather than silences.



Let us build a Zambia where digital rights are respected, not traded for political convenience. A Zambia where leaders honor their word, whether in opposition or in power.



Abraham Simpamba

Together We Can.

Ichalo Bantu!