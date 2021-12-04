THE PRESIDENTS DILEMMA OF APPOINTING INDIVIDUALS UNKNOWN TO THE CADRES AND OTHERS IN PARTY – CHIBAMBA

The dilemma of Presidents who just come to power is in the appointment of individuals who are not known by their supporters (cadres) into public office.

Cadres and other sympathizers generally know who was in the battle (while in opposition) and expect that these are the ones who should be appointed into public office.

But Presidents also know they may not have won an election if it was not for those behind-the-scenes dealbreakers, political snippers who delivered on key game-changing battlefields. Some of these ‘discrete’ individuals mobilized sponsors and only the top ranks in the party knew about.

At other times, only the President knew who financed the campaign that dressed up the cadres. When the President announces such names for appointment, there will be an expected protest and uproar.

Another dilemma for Presidents is that when it comes to appointments, they will seek professionals who were nowhere near the battle but are crucial for next wins when in power.

One former President told me, ‘I came to realise that the people who helped me win the election would not be the same people who will help me win re-election.’

I somewhat agreed. People who help you win the battle may not be the same ones who help you sustain the peace.

It is not an easy thing for any President to strike reasonable balance in appointments under such circumstances! What is your view?