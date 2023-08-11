The Procurement Behaviour That Brought Us To This Debt Crisis Is Being Perpetuated And Sustained By The UPND – Lucky Mulusa

LUCKY MULUSA TALKS SAUSAGE TOO



He writes:-

The observation by the President that we should not have paid for $400 million is not only true but very true.

Initially envisaged to be valued at $365 million, the scope of works was shrunk by 25% and cost increased by similar margin to over $395 million. $60 million worth of steel works went into the project and all efforts to have steel procured from Kafue Steel was ignored with claims that it was of inferior quality yet the same Kafue Steel built the Gauteng underground rail and was exported and re-imported to build the FQM Trident Project in Kalumbila.

But then, HH should realise that its not enough to criticise the past, but manage the same carnage in the present. Ndola/Lusaka Duel Carriageway at $650 million is still twice the cost at the €360 million offered by the Italians.

The procurement behaviour that brought us to this debt crisis is being perpetuated and sustained by the UPND administration. Ground Zero remains our permanent disposition.

HH search your soul and you will be happy you did when you are done with your stay at the helm.

Lucky Mulusa (LM)