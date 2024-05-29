THE PROS AND CONS OF THE JAGGERNAUT PF PROPAGANDA MACHINE

By Shalala Oliver Sepiso

The PF propaganda machine has been busy with lies to the extend of accusing the UPND of anything wrong happening.

This has been aided by the police not being fast enough to expose some schemes like self-arson being reported as arson perpetrated by the enemy.

So busy and effective has this machine been that it has kept the UPND busy reacting and responding and many times UPND supporters remain frustrated.

They want to see their own machine fight with equal measure or better since UPND has the power of incumbency.

However, one has to sit back and realise that, in the same vein, the PF propaganda machine is helping BOMA because months are going and people are focusing on non-issue like fake abductions, fake house fires and ignoring real tangible problems which could have been blamed on UPND.

This is why it makes sense for UPND to let UKWA go on and on with their useless schemes. It’s Jiu Jitsu philosophy. Jiu Jitsu emphasises using the enemy’s power to your own advantage in order to defeat the enemy.

The more they attack, the more they will shoot themselves in the foot. Meanwhile, the ‘art of war’ or battlecraft talks of defeating the enemy without fighting him.

Sun Tzu recognizes that there are many ways to win, but the very best way, he writes, is to defeat the enemy without fighting.

That is, to maneuver him into a position where his resistance is futile. If he recognizes this he will surrender, but if he chooses to fight, he is sure to be overcome.

So balekeni. Let them run themselves into the ground.

Kipeto. Kufelile. Kwamana. Kwamara.