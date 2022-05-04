THE PULPIT IS NOT FOR POLITICS – SIPALO

The pulpit is not supposed to be used for political attacks on those liked or those that might not be liked,but to preach peace,love and harmony…

In the past the cledgy was so respected because they spoke for the people, offered fair neutral guidance and advice to Govt without fear or favor…

These days most of them just speak when it suits them and not for the people hence the dwindling respect from the public…

Let the cledgy go back to their spiritual calling of preaching love,peace,unity, fairly and equally,for as long as they appear politically biased ,political cadres will be disrespecting them kaili nishi ni same level…

Nkani ya GG…🚶‍♂️

Thomas Sipalo,

KomboniPresident,

tilipolipoche