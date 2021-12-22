PRESIDENT LUNGU SPEAKS OUT

“The raid on the Esther Lungu Foundation angers the former President”

Former President Edgar Lungu is dismayed by the arrests and harassment of his close associates including the recent raid on the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust run by the former First Lady, Mama Esther Lungu.

President Lungu said if the government of President Hakainde Hichilema was targeting him,they should simply declare so.

He regretted the harassment of his former colleagues.

“Come and get me if I stole. Come to me and stop harrasing the people around me.” -Former President Edgar Lungu