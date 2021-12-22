PRESIDENT LUNGU SPEAKS OUT
“The raid on the Esther Lungu Foundation angers the former President”
Former President Edgar Lungu is dismayed by the arrests and harassment of his close associates including the recent raid on the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust run by the former First Lady, Mama Esther Lungu.
President Lungu said if the government of President Hakainde Hichilema was targeting him,they should simply declare so.
He regretted the harassment of his former colleagues.
“Come and get me if I stole. Come to me and stop harrasing the people around me.” -Former President Edgar Lungu
Ba dada, be patient, your time is not yet. First they are dealing with pawns, then, knights, then bishops, they are now on queen, you will be check mated at right time. This is game of chess.
Just wait. Your time will come shortly. We need to investigate who was financing the Foundation. If it was funded by public money we need to get the money. There’s no question of if you stole! Off course you did. Who’s being harrassed? All the Pompwes who got in government without shoes are now multmillionares.
Your time will come and the immunity will be torn apart.
IT’S NOT ONLY A QUESTION OF WHETHER YOU PERSONALLY STORE OR NOT BUT IT’S ABOUT WHO SANCTIONED MASS THROUGH “UBOMBA MWIBALA, ALYA MWIBALA!”
THE ONE WHO HAD AKASAKA KANDALAMA SHOULD HAVE HIS BOMBASA REMOVED TO ACCOUNT TO THE ZAMBIANS HOW COMMON CRIMINALS DISGUIED AS CADRES BECAME RICHER THAN HARDWORKING CITIZENS.
IF I WERE ADADA, THIS IS NOT THE BEST TIME TO TALK!
TALKING NOW MEANS YOU HAVE A TROUBLED CONSCIOUS!
SINCE YOU CAN NOW TALK, WE CAN REMOVE THE IMMUNITY NOW … KIKIKI