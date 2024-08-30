THE RATING OF CABINET MINISTERS IN NEW DAWN GOVERNMENT BY MR MACPHERSON MUTALE IS MISCHIEVOUS ,MISGUIDED AND USELESS



BY CEPHAS CHISENGA



The story authored by one Mr MacPherson Mutale posted online rating New Dawn Government Ministers in the last three years in office is very wrong , misguided and mischievous of the highest order.



Mr Mutale doesn’t understand most of those ministries’ blue print. How can he talk about ministries he doesn’t understand ? People are wondering where got those ratings from because for example ; Ministry of Mines led by Hon Paul kabuswe has made several strives to make sure that the mines are brought back to life in order to achieve 3 million tonnes of copper in the next few years as promised by the New Dawn Government .As we are talking several mines through the minister and President Mr Hakainde Hichilema are now breathing again.



Several ministries have made a tremendous progress in line with New Dawn Government policies aimed at bettering the lives of the people.But Mr Mutale chose to ignore all those achievements. Surely his ratings on New Dawn Government Ministers is hell-bent mischievous and not true.



Mr Mutale went ahead to

talk about the former minister of energy Hon Kapala that he never did anything at this ministry.It is clear that Mr Mutale doesn’t understand anything about this ministry.In the last three years,the ministry of Energy made progress in these areas;



(a) Open access: this means you can generate electricity and sale electricity to other consumers be it your neighbor or any other.



(B) Government has build the diesel pipeline from Dar es salaam to Zambia.



(B) The current ongoing interconnector between Zambian -Tanzania electricity.

(C) Additional 300 megawatts of electricity at Maamba Collieries , Ndola Energy brought in addition power to the national grid, several Solar plants have been developed,workers at Indeni now ndola Energy were all paid their benefits under just three years thro