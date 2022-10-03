THE REAL HEROES: Girl that escaped by jumping the wall fence and the brave young man Robby Chitambo

THE REAL HEROES

The real Heroes of the Rescue is the girl that escaped jumping the wall fence (with electrical wires) and the brave young man Robby Chitambo that the girl sought SOS from.

The girl could have been hurt and they caught her escaping while Robby was extra brave and mobilized friends to go rescue the other girls including Pamela.

The girl risked her life escaping and so did Robby taking the matter in his own hands raiding the captive house. They raided without any sophisticated weapons but just an axe.

They did not run away when one of the men “wearing black disappeared in thin air ( evaporated out of their sight) at the door upon seeing us”.

Bravo Robby and the girl that escaped. God bless you both 🙏🏽

MBS03.10.2022