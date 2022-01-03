

By MEMORY NYAMBE

The recruitment of the 30,000 teachers will wait an extra three months for the process to commence and allow the new Teaching Service Commissioners to settle and commence advertising.

Minister of Education Douglas Siakalima has since asked the prospecting teachers to be patient with government and allow due process to take effect.

Mr. Siaklima also announced that the 2021 grade 7s who wrote examinations scored a 100 progression rate to grade eight.

He also announced that grade 9 nine results stand at 54.49 percent pass rate compared to 53.09 recorded in 2020, representing a 1.42 percent pass increase.

And the reopening of schools has been postponed from January 10, 2022 to January 24, 2022