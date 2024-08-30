THE REGIME MUST STOP INTIMIDATING THE YOUTHS AND ABROGATING THEIR CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS- Lawyer Celestine Mambula Mukandila



By Lusaka Lawyer Celestine Mambula Mukandila



Whoever is incharge of the nonsense of wanting to intimidate the youths in this country is doing a great deservice to the Nation and the Republican President Dr. Hakainde Hichilema.



Colleagues, you must be aware that Zambia belongs to all of us and that we are a constitutional democracy. Let’s respect the Rule of Law and the constitutionally guaranteed human rights persons.



The youths have an inalienable right to freedom of assembly and speech, that must never be taken away in the rampant manner it’s been taken away by this regime.



My advise to you is that; you must know that you are not intimidating these young people, you are instead making them stronger and more lethal. I only hope you know that; there comes a time in the life of an oppressed when they decided to use the only means left available to them, which is protest without fear of death.



I remain vigilant to speaking to the ills of unDemocratic tendancies.



Zambia Police Service Kindly release the apprehended youthful trio unconditionally:



1. Jason Mwanza

2. Chanda Chikwanka

3. Ezekiel Thomas Zulu



They have been at Central Police since yesterday around 11-12hrs merely for expressing their constitutional right to peacefully protest.



There is no such thing as unauthorized protest, you are just abrogating human rights.



