THE RELIEVING OF SP MEMBERS FROM PARTY POSITIONS



The decision to relieve selected individuals from their party positions has been done in the best interest of the party. And in doing so, the party is not in any way trying to maligning any of those who have been relieved of their positions or those that have left.



As a matter of fact, we sincerely wish those who have left the party well in their future endeavors. Similarly, we wish those who have chosen to burn bridges by maligning us like Mr Frank Bwalya all the best. Like I have said before, Mr Bwalya has been in and out of my life and that of my wife for quite some time now, but today he speaks ill of us.



And this is not the first time, every time he finds new friends he abandons us. But we know that tomorrow he will again come back and we will still welcome him.

It is also worth mentioning that while a few individuals have been relieved of their party positions, a few others have resigned, but more importantly, many Zambians from all walks of life continue to join the SP.



We are not in a crisis! And the SP is not crumbling. In fact, the SP keeps getting stronger than ever before. There is no corner of this county, one will visit today without noticing our footprints. SP is the party of choice for the people who want real change in our country.



Fred M’membe