The Removed, the Suspended, the Dissolved and the Expelled, lawlessness only under President Hichilema- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

The Removed, the Suspended, the Dissolved and the Expelled, lawlessness only under President Hakainde Hichilema

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;

The removed has appointed the suspended.

The dissolved have since appointed the suspended to Act as PF President ! Only under President Hakainde Hichilema.

The Speaker has refused to recognize the actions of the one she recognized but has acted on the action of the removed.

The removed will not be removed as Leader of the Opposition as the other removed has stated that there are no changes that the recognized made that are valid.

Meanwhile the recognized has been expelled by the dissolved and the action was announced by the removed!

Lawlessness only under President Hakainde Hichilema.!