THE REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT Mr HAKAINDE HICHILEMA NEVER INSTRUCTED ANYONE TO RECRUIT, PLACE OR SEPARATE A PERSON FROM ZAMSTATS ON TRIBAL OR OTHER ETHNIC GROUNDS





The narrative being peddled by some media outlets is unacceptable and should be jettisoned from the public space with the contempt it deserves, Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane, MP, has confirmed.





The President does not get involved in the operations of ZamStats because that is the responsibility of management and the board, as the law stipulates.



MOFNP