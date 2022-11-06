The Results of By-Elections Shows That Zambians Are Happy With the UPND Government

Elections Results Shows Happiness of Zambians:

‘The Results of Elections Shows That Zambians Are Happy With the UPND Government’

The entire camp of opposition political parties and the ruling party have been given a sign to see that Zambians are bigger than UPND members or any political party.

Lately social media has been flooded with complaints of people who say they don’t see change because their lives have hardly changed. But election results can tell that these complaints have been coming from UPND members and that it has been propaganda by the opposition political parties.

The UPND members who expected so much after 2021 August victory want jobs, contracts to supply etc hence their crying. On the other hand, the PF is bitter for losing power, and the entire opposition political parties’ camp is desperately looking for ways to de-campaign the ruling party hence spearheading propaganda.

Zambians regardless of political affiliations are happy with free education, increased CDF, no criminals or thugs in public places such as markets, bus stations etc therefore they are happy with the UPND government that is why the voting pattern favours the ruling party more than the opposition.

PF and the entire opposition political parties’ camp must be more prepared to lose lamentably in 2026. This should suffice to say that UPND government is going up to 2031.

Apparently the only thing UPND government is not doing is going back to the grassroots and bridging the gap between government and its party. Otherwise, all seems well with Zambians regardless of political affiliations.

Topline Details