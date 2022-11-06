The Results of By-Elections Shows That Zambians Are Happy With the UPND Government

Elections Results Shows Happiness of Zambians:
‘The Results of Elections Shows That Zambians Are Happy With the UPND Government’
The entire camp of opposition political parties and the ruling party have been given a sign to see that Zambians are bigger than UPND members or any political party.
Lately social media has been flooded with complaints of people who say they don’t see change because their lives have hardly changed. But election results can tell that these complaints have been coming from UPND members and that it has been propaganda by the opposition political parties.
The UPND members who expected so much after 2021 August victory want jobs, contracts to supply etc hence their crying. On the other hand, the PF is bitter for losing power, and the entire opposition political parties’ camp is desperately looking for ways to de-campaign the ruling party hence spearheading propaganda.
Zambians regardless of political affiliations are happy with free education, increased CDF, no criminals or thugs in public places such as markets, bus stations etc therefore they are happy with the UPND government that is why the voting pattern favours the ruling party more than the opposition.
PF and the entire opposition political parties’ camp must be more prepared to lose lamentably in 2026. This should suffice to say that UPND government is going up to 2031.
Apparently the only thing UPND government is not doing is going back to the grassroots and bridging the gap between government and its party. Otherwise, all seems well with Zambians regardless of political affiliations.
Topline Details
UPND is gone the PF way!
They have forgotten that Self-praise stinks! This victory will blind them to the real threats to their stay in power!
1. Mulinjala Mumakomboni!
2. Remember you signed a Social Contract with the people of Zambia in which you promised to protect all water recharge zones including Forest 27! By not following through with your promises, you are in serious breach of your side of the contract and there will surely be consequences!
3. PF used to win all the bye-elections until the shock of 12th August 2021 shock. That’s why chikali kubaba saying how did we lose so badly when all bye-election results were in our favor? Do not deceive yourselves with these bye-election results. Don’t take God’s people for granted! They are very good at showing you Ivory!
4. Concentrate on mitigating the high cost of Fuel! Get the Chinese to do a road into Angola quickly with blessings from Angolan government at our cost!
Send Fuel Tankers to buy Fuel even at retail prices of K5 equivalent in Angola and bring it home to sell at K10 retail! This will be the quickest solution! The pipeline should be phase 2 and should be done along the same road for security reasons otherwise you can end up with the Nigerian situation where piped oil was being siphoned out for years before anyone could realize there was a problem!
Let’s be practical and think of outside the book solutions!
Viva Bally viva UPND , l have been telling them that , come 2026 , some PF members will stop comforting themselves and this is exactly what l mean , wapya baisa .