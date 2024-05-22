THE RULING UPND WILL NOT TOLERATE ANYONE DEMEANING OR UNDERMINING PRESIDENT HICHILEMA-MALAMBO

By Hope Chooma

The rulling United Party for national Development UPND Youth leadership in Southern Province has warned the UKA together with former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu that the party will not tolerate anyone demeaning or undermining the republican President Hakainde Hichilema.

Provincial Youth Chairperson hon Mweemba Malambo says President Hichilema is working tirelessly to restore the economy that former President Edgar Lungu destroyed.

Hon Malambo who is also Magoye area Member of Parliament adds that the rally that was held at Dunamis Church last week,is a serious testimony that some churches do not mean well for this country.

He charges that the UKA and former head of state can try to hide in church but the 2.8 million citizens will still vote for UPND come 2026 like was the case in 2021.

The Provincial Chairperson argues that the opposition party should give the ruling party to deliver on their mandate.

He further charges that assumptions being made that elections can be held before 2026 should come to an end because the constitution of the Nation is clear that general elections should be held every after a five year term for any sitting president.

He has since advised opposition leaders in UKA who think that they can win an election, to focus on 2026 and stop hallucinating that there can be elections before 2026.