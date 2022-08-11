“The Russian Federation must immediately withdraw its troops’ – G7 nations calls on Russia to hand back nuclear power plant to Ukraine

The largest nuclear power plant in Europe has been occupied by Russia, and the G7 nations have denounced this action, urging Moscow to “immediately hand back complete control” of the facility to Ukraine.

Russian military have been occupying the Zaporizhzhia plant for months, and Ukraine has accused Russia of using it as a nuclear shield, firing warheads towards Ukraine while knowing that Ukraine won’t retaliate to prevent a nuclear catastrophe.

In a statement released on Wednesday, August 10, the G7 foreign ministers claimed that Ukrainian employees running the facility “They must be able to perform their tasks without intimidation or restraint. The area is under risk since Russia continues to control the plant.”

“The Russian Federation must immediately withdraw its troops from within Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders and respect Ukraine’s territory and sovereignty,” it said.

The G7 have said they remain “profoundly concerned by the serious threat” posed by Russia’s actions around Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

They say the actions of Russia’s armed forces are significantly raising the risk of a nuclear accident or incident and endangering the population of Ukraine, neighbouring states and the international community.

The G7 said they reiterate the “strongest condemnation” of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which they call an “unprovoked and unjustifiable war of aggression”.

They say Russia’s actions also undermine the ability of the International Atomic Energy Agency to monitor the safety of nuclear activities in Ukraine.

The Group of Seven (G7) is an inter-governmental political forum consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.