TOO MUCH CORRUPTION – PS MAGWENDE SACRIFICED

—————————————

The sacrificing of PS Magwende might imply rampant corruption in the UPND government.

The mentioned $100M contract alleged to have been signed by the relieved PS went through a process.

In the interest of accountability, the entire process should be assessed. And all people who were involved should sanctioned. That is being serious with the fight against corruption.

I recall on one occasion when the current president complained about the former Attorney General in respect of certain contracts. That complaint is as valid today as it was then. Where was the Attorney General in this transaction?

We are also disappointed that the former PS could only be summoned by ACC after being relieved. This might imply serious political interference in the operation of ACC. Meaning that no incumbent leader can be investigated unless such a leader loses their position. We look forward to being proved wrong on this one.

Let the ACC also look at the $50M fertilizer single sourcing scandal regardless of who was involved and whether they are still incumbent or not.

Corruption is a fight we must win together as a country.

Best wishes

Hon Mutotwe KAFWAYA, MP

Restoring EVERYTHING PATRIOTIC.