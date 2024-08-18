The Sale of the Society’s House to NAPSA was done during the PF administration- ECONOMIST NOEL NKHOMA

ECONOMIST NOEL NKHOMA WRITES…



Yebo, let me also lend a voice on the issues surrounding the ZNBS “scandal” as alleged by our learned Amb EM. I note that he has since deleted his write-up.



Firstly, ZNBS is a creation of Parliament under the Society’s Act. After the ammendment of the Banking and Financial Services Act (l think around 2009), the Regulatory supervision of the ZNBS shifted to the Bank of Zambia.



Secondly, the coming in of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) required that any disposal or acquisition of an asset must be approved by the Hon Minister of Finance and National Planning. This function is often delegated to the Secretary to the Treasury, and in this case, the ST did grant approval.



The Sale of the Society’s House to NAPSA was done during the PF administration based on a sound Financial decision, which we refer to as “equity release” which was intended to boost the regulatory capital of ZNBS. You will recall that for many years, the Society House was a non-performing asset until the deal to seek a loan from NAPSA to rehabilitate it.



Fact – check, my brother Miles is wrong to suggest that ZNBS has been illiquiud for one simple reason; it has consistently posted profits for the past 10 years and declared dividends during the same period.



The decision to acquire the new building is a plus to ZNBS for the simple reason that it positively impacts its Tier II Capital, which in turn strengthens its balance sheet.



Lastly, let us not create an imaginary scandal where none of the ingredients for such exist.



Zikomo!