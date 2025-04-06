The same voices that spoke, as CSOs, for Bill 10, are speaking for this proposed amendment- Laura Miti





Laura Miti Wrote;



When the PF was trying it’s utmost to pass Bill 10, it used a number of voices to vociferously advocate for constitutional amendment.





That was within its right.



Now, the UPND government has, among others, CSO voices working hard to convince the public that Zambia desperately needs a constitutional amendment, right now.





The ones who believe we need a piece-meal amendment urgently. They make it sound so urgent one would fear that the country would fall apart, if we took time to let the people of Zambia participate in a wholesale amendment of the full constitution, so we don’t have to do it again





Again, it’s with the ruling party’s right to have CSOs advocate for the way it wants to change the constituion.



One small point is a rather interesting, though.





It is that, the same voices that spoke, as CSOs, for Bill 10, are speaking for this proposed amendment.





It might be remembered that the most vocal and hardworking CSO actors for Bill 10 were YALI as led by late Andrew Ntewewe and Mr Isaac Mwanza as well as SACCORD. They addressed press conferences, were in the media, ZNBC was theirs, they sponsored bill boards and all that.





Guess who are some of the CSO voices most ardently supporting the constitutional amendment now. It’s Mr Isaac Mwanza heading a new organisation after YALI folded up and SACCORD.





They are addressing press conferences, having media engagements. They are even back on ZNBC.



Eh, kaya mama!

Vyakulola vye!