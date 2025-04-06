The same voices that spoke, as CSOs, for Bill 10, are speaking for this proposed amendment- Laura Miti

Laura Miti Wrote;
When the PF was trying it’s utmost to pass Bill 10, it used a number of voices to vociferously advocate for constitutional amendment.
That was within its right.
Now, the UPND government has, among others, CSO voices working hard to convince the public that Zambia desperately needs a constitutional amendment, right now.
The ones who believe we need a piece-meal amendment urgently. They make it sound so urgent one would fear that the country would fall apart, if we took time to let the people of Zambia participate in a wholesale amendment of the full constitution, so we don’t have to do it again
Again, it’s with the ruling party’s right to have CSOs advocate for the way it wants to change the constituion.
One small point is a rather interesting, though.
It is that, the same voices that spoke, as CSOs, for Bill 10, are speaking for this proposed amendment.
It might be remembered that the most vocal and hardworking CSO actors for Bill 10 were YALI as led by late Andrew Ntewewe and Mr Isaac Mwanza as well as SACCORD. They addressed press conferences, were in the media, ZNBC was theirs, they sponsored bill boards and all that.
Guess who are some of the CSO voices most ardently supporting the constitutional amendment now. It’s Mr Isaac Mwanza heading a new organisation after YALI folded up and SACCORD.
They are addressing press conferences, having media engagements. They are even back on ZNBC.
Eh, kaya mama!
Vyakulola vye!
Laura, what issue are you trying to make. If the same people supported amendments,
never mind what it was called, Bill 10 or whatever, and now support the amendments, does that not make sense of their consistence?
Laura on your resume what are you going to put? How loud you speak? Give a rest lady. From the Human Rights Commission where did nothing and attained nothing but served yourself.
Its time you asked yourself. Like your former partner Azwell Banda. What do have to show for all the time you have been adults? Very outspoken. But in all that, what have you attained for the poor Zambian? Nothing, so who do you speak for? No one but you…so keep quiet and ….”Vyakulola vye”….cause Zambians are tired of the self serving noise makers
Ala, so Ntewewe alifwa. Too bad, even what he used to fight for after being paid alot of stollen money by PF – all he has left but only him now to stand before the judgemwnt seat of the Almighty God where KING JESUS IS the Judge. The owner of everthing that exist in heaven on earth and under the earth to give an account of how he lived his live on earth.
Thank you Lord Jesus Christ that HH is, at least him as President he is doing everything as a leader for the people of Zambia unlike the NAKACHINDAS, ZAYELO, MUTOTOTO, JEAN CHISENGA to mention but afew. A legion of spiritual territory and still holding on to stollen properties and money, no room in their smelling mouths to ask for forgiveness. Yikabakabila.
If there are CSOs who are doing it wrongly they will be ashamed because this one – the amendment under UPND will be done transparently and with the people at heart the fake twanya -wanyanya tonse bloody group is busy with its Emmanuel Mwamba cheating and lying all over. But the truth shall always triumph.