The Scam of Importation of Mealie-meal Requires Immediate Investigations- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Press Statement

Wednesday 19th April 2023

The Scam of Importation of Mealie-meal Requires Immediate Investigations

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Reuben Mutolo Phiri has disclosed to the media that the imported (GMO) mealie-meal from South Africa is already in and is being distributed to border areas where there is market demand pressure.

However Section 14 of the Biosafety Act of 2007, requires that public consultation and awareness is done before importation or transit permits are issued for GMO and GMO Products. It is ckearly apparent that the importation of this mealie-meal was done withoit following the due process of the law.

Therefore the issuance of the Statutory Instrument No.10 of 2023 by Minister of Finance Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane to waiver 25% import duty facilitates this corrupt importation and was done to attempt to clean-up and cover-up this importation misdeed. This shows that high-up people are involved in this scam.

Further, Section 11 of the Act, prohibits the National Biosafety Authority from giving permits for the importation of GMO and GMO products related to crops or livestock of national importance.

Maize is Zambia’s staple food and is a crop of national importance.

Therefore there is a Government requirement to show why the law is being blatantly abrogated to bring in the mealie-meal imports tainted with GMO.

We need an immediate investigation to establish the truth and bring the culprits to book.

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Patriotic Front Presidential Candidate