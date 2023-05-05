THE SEARCH WAS NOT FOR ECL BUT HIS WIFE- MWIIMBU

By Ludia Phiri(Venus Publishers)

GOVERNMENT is disappointed by the gross misconduct exhibited by the opposition Patriotic Front ((PF) during the search of former President Edgar Lungu’s residence by Police this morning.



Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiinbu says it is disappointing that some senior members of the PF chose to drag and abuse the name of President Hakainde Hichilema in a matter he has no hand in.



Mr. Mwiimbu added that investigations by the police at the former President’s residence were not targeted at Mr. Lungu but the suspect mentioned in the police report.



He says the search was meant for former First Lady Esther Lungu on allegations of abduction and theft of motor vehicles.

Addressing the media this afternoon, Mr. Mwiimbu said there is nothing wrong in searching the residence of the former President as the warrant was not for him but his wife who does not enjoy have immunity.



However,, Police have recorded a statement from Mrs. Lungu in a matter involving three motor vehicles and a land title.