The Second President of Zambia: Frederick Titus Jacob Chiluba-The good side

By Barbrah Musamba Chama

Dr Frederick Jacob Titus Chiluba was a Zambian politician and the second president of Zambia from 1991 to 2002. Frederick Chiluba stunned Africa by winning the presidency of Zambia with a landslide victory in the country’s first free elections.

Late President Chiluba was born on April 30, 1943 in Kitwe’s mining Township Wusakile to Jacob Titus Chiluba Nkonde and Diana Kaimba. Chiluba did his secondary education at Kawambwa Secondary School in Kawambwa district of Luapula Province were was expelled in the second year for involving himself in politics.

He then went to Tanzania to work as a clerk in on a Tanzanian sisal plantation at the age of 19 that was in 1962. It also believed that he worked as a bus conductor whilst he was in Tanzania.

Chiluba returned to Zambia few years later and began working as a bookkeeper at a Swedish company called Atlas Copco in Ndola in 1966. He rose through the ranks to become credit manager before he joined politics full time. During his working career as an accounts person he managed to do O and A Level courses and an accounting course.

It was during his time at Atlas Copco that Chiluba joined the Union representing workers. He became a strong activist for workers’ rights, better pay and conditions of work. In 1974 he was elected as Zambia Congress of Trade Union (ZCTU) President. As President of ZCTU he became very vocal and powerful that the governing United National Independence Party (UNIP) regarded him as a threat to their rule.

In order to quench his strength former republican President Kenneth Kaunda offered him a job as a Member of the Central Committee (MCC) in the UNIP government in 1979 but Chiluba refused. He was later arrested on tramped up charges of him being part of 1980 coup plotters but he was later released. It was during his arrest that Chiluba became a born again Christian.

Chiluba as a unionist championed the cause of workers and the labour movement was not easily shaken by the government of the day as Chiluba’s command was so strong.

When Chiluba was elected President of Zambia under the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) ticket in 1991 Zambia’s economy was at its knees. Many Zambians lived in abject poverty and the country’s infrastructure was so deplorable it looked like a country had been at war.

Tarred roads where almost nonexistent, hospitals and schools were so deplorable, the transport sector was in shambles and so were the unemployment levels that were so high.

Chiluba’s achievements can be itemised under the following headings;

Christian Nation

Zambia became one of the very few countries in the world to declare itself as a Christian nation when President Chiluba declared Zambia as a Christian nation in December 1991 on the grounds of State House.

Transport

Zambia’s transport system was in shambles that it took days to travel from one town to the other as buses were few. People had to spend nights at bus stations to get on a bus. Chiluba’s government weaved import duty on buses and this saw the flooding of buses on the Zambian roads.

Today one can travel from the Copperbelt to Lusaka the same day and come back. Local travel within cities or towns has tremendously eased.

Roads

Most roads pre 1991 were so deplorable that it was a nightmare to drive locally or between cities or towns but this had been worked on and most roads were tarred and brought back to life by the Chiluba government.

Grocery and essential foods

Before the attainment of the third republic basic food was scarce in Zambia not to mention essential food like cooking oil and sugar.

Things like apples were a luxury so was coke cola. The liberalization of the economy led to more international shops setting up in Zambia and also local shops managed to bring in foodstuffs, clothing and furniture that were a preserve of the lucky few.

Foreign Exchange

Foreign Exchange was not easy to get pre Chiluba’s time. People had to apply to Bank of Zambia to get forex which would run out so quickly and find itself on the black market. In the days forex was auctioned every Friday.

Life After Office

After he left office his hand-picked successor Levy Mwanawasa instituted anti-corruption investigations and Chiluba was charged with misappropriating $500,000 to his personal account. He was acquitted in 2009.

However state prosecutors also filed civil charges against him in Britain and he was found guilty of stealing $46 million in government funds while president of Zambia. He was ordered to repay 85 percent of the money, but the court order was never enforced in Zambia.

Chiluba married Vera Tembo in 1968 and divorced in 2001. Chiluba died in Lusaka, 18 June 2011. Chiluba survived by his second wife and nine children. He had been suffering from heart and kidney problems and Emmanuel Mwamba, Chiluba’s spokesperson, said he had earlier complained of stomach pains.