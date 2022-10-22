The Seventh Day Elder Is Not Living Up To Church’s Values With His Manipulative Ways- Mwenya Musenge

By Isaac Zulu

The Seventh Day elder has failed to live up to the values of the Church with his manipulative ways, says Mwenya Musenge.

“I have always been praying that one day this country should be ruled by an Adventist because I am an Adventist also. You see, in the Seventh Day Adventist Church there are very strong Christian values that are inculcated in some SDA Church members. One of them is the fear of God, then love your neighbour as you love yourself and in all that you are doing you have to be sincere… be trustworthy. Unfortunately I am not seeing that in my Seventh Day Adventist Church elder in the current President (Hakainde Hichilema). I am not seeing that,” Musenge said. “If you look at the Kabushi and Kwacha parliamentary by-elections, you can see from a distance that the UPND have been engaging in serious schemes to ensure that they have it their way. The President who has been talking about the need to promote the good governance and the rule of law has now brought manipulative rule of law. This is very unfortunate.”

