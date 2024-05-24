The shareholders of Eagles Holdings Limited are two individuals who includes the current Commander Maliti Solochi- Dickson Jere

Eagles Holdings Limited

By Dickson Jere

Here is the problem I have. I just did a quick search at PACRA because of curious of how this super structure was created.

The shareholders of Eagles Holdings Limited are two individuals who includes the current Commander Maliti Solochi.

Why didn’t they put the Minister of Finance who by law holds shares in trust of Zambians pursuant to The Minister of Finance (Incorporation) Act, Chapter 439 of the Laws of Zambia. That is why IDC is owned by Minister of Finance…

Remember the story of MOFED under President Chiluba and how it turned out? We must always avoid incorporating State companies with shareholders who are office bearers…