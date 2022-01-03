THE SIAVONGA MISHAP, WHO FAILED WHO? – BRIAN HAPUNDA

Who failed who? The Coxswain, organisers of the camp, the camp master, the onlookers at the harbour or the deceased themselves? What charge if any will the Coxswain be charged with?

….. The 6 plus others assisted to push the Coxswain from it’s docking place and upon the engine of the Coxswain going on, they jumped on board together with the operator.

It was known to them that the Coxswain was not going back anytime soon as the operator was going fishing Kapenta for the whole night on Lake Kariba.

A few meters of sailing from the shore, the 6 started jumping into the water one by one to swim back to the shore but unfortunately they could not make it .

●Maybe in future the organisers should ban these camps meetings? …

●Maybe the organisers should in future reduce the number of camping days from 7 days to 3 days for it is difficult to keep young people in confinement for that long without any mischieve?

●Maybe organisers should make parents and the youths going for these camp meetings sign CONSENT FORMS for such unforseen occurrences just to make all parties responsible for their own conduct?

●Maybe the Coxswain should have outrightly chased these youths and asked them not to have any hand in pushing the fishing rig into the water?

●Maybe at that point the Coxswain noticed that the youths were now terrified of the waters and one or two of them had jumped into the water to swim back to the shore, he should have thrown the docking hook into the water so as to bring his fishing rig to a stop with a view of returning to the shore with the youths?

●Maybe maybe maybe maybe. I am just thinking 😔