THE SILENCE BY FAZ OVER KALABA’S CAF RECOGNITION IS TOO LOUD TO IGNORE

So Rainford Kalaba goes to represent Zambia after being called by CAF for the 2024 AFCON draws. FAZ back home decides to be quiet about it and never to even talk about it or post it on the official FAZ page.

When he said that the Kamanga led FAZ officials hate him , others thought he was just being petty but today we can all agree with him that the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has issues with this soccer legend.

It’s time to move away with football of hate, football of Camps and respect people who have worked so hard for this country if we are to develop the game together

Clifford Mulenga was part of CHAN and the Football Association of Zambia celebrated him because he is a puppet to their mediocrity.

Players represents the country not an individual