The sixth suspect  disclosed to police that the water that was used to wash Mr Kalaba’s skeleton was given to church members as holy water

OF PROPHETESS AND SKELETON.
The sixth suspect who was yesterday arrested disclosed to police that the water that was used to wash Mr Kalaba’s skeleton was given to church members as holy water and the rest to women for cooking to gain favor with their husbands; no wonder 95% of Prophetess Kalaba’s clients were women.
IF THIS IS NOT THE REMNATES OF LENSHINA, WHAT IS I. ZAMBIA MUST BE SERIOU WITH SUCH HAPPENING. THE COUNCIL OF CHURCHES MUST PROACTIVE IN MONITORING SUCH ACTIVITIES ARE NOT HAPPENING, THOUGH OF COURSE IT IS NOT EASY. SO THEREFORE WE ARE ALL RESPONSIBLE.
Somehow this will help put an end to Papas when ladies know that so called Holly water comes from. So the story of water from the morgue also makes sense now, eishi what they say about water in the restaurants also makes sense aaaah we eat dirty zoona
Pastors are busy fighting in politics for Kaska to give them brown evelopes, while the church has been hijacked. Now this needs a commission of inquiry!
The government must learn from Reands’s president, Paul Kagame, who last year banned all churches whose pastors didn’t have a minimum Bachelor of Theology degree. I know that people would raise card of “Christian nation,” as a push back. I believe that is nonsense! Otherwise, be contented wallowing in dirt.