THE SMELL OF RICE OR POTATOES IN THE BUSH… IS IT A SNAKE???



You are walking in the bush and suddenly come across a pleasant smell of cooked potatoes or rice.



You remember an elderly person telling you that once you come across that scent then there is a dangerous snake lurking nearby watching you. so you take to your heels and run for dear life…..





Well you were not running away from a snake. You may have been running away from this plant.



The Potato Bush Plant.



There are no snakes that smell like rice or potatoes.



Credit: Snake rescue with Kingfrey and family