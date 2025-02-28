THE SMELL OF RICE OR POTATOES IN THE BUSH… IS IT A SNAKE???

You are walking in the bush and suddenly come across a pleasant smell of cooked potatoes or rice.


You remember an elderly person telling you that  once you come across that scent then there is a dangerous snake lurking nearby watching you.  so you take to your heels and run for dear life…..



Well you were not running away from a snake. You may have been running away from this plant.


The Potato Bush Plant.

There are no snakes that smell like rice or potatoes.

Credit: Snake rescue with Kingfrey and family

