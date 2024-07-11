THE SOUND DECISION BY THE LUSAKA HIGH COURT MUST BE COMMENDED BY ALL WELL MEANING ZAMBIANS-MRS. HACHILONDE

United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) Deputy National chairlady for women and Patriotic Front MCC kavumbu Hakachima Hachilonde commends the Lusaka High Court for ordering a stay of Second Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Moyo’s decision to declare the seats of nine PF members of parliament vacant.

Mrs. Hachilonde has further commended the court for also granting the nine PF members of parliament leave to apply for judicial review of Moyo’s decision.

“It is just illogical to go for by-elections with this economy which is in shambles. We want a Zambia where citizens rights are respected . Well done Lusaka High Court!

Decisions that are made out of impulse and to some extent excitement are always bad and have consequences.” She said.