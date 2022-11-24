The Speaker Has Brought Police Officers At Parliament To Beat Up MPs If The Don’t Debate Accordingly- Chilufya Tayali

By Chilufya Tayali

DICTATORSHIP: IT SEEMS THE SPEAKER HAS BROUGHT POLICE OFFICERS AT PARLIAMENT TO BEAT UP MPs IF THE DON’T DEBATE ACCORDINGLY

I drove past Parliament buildings and found a number of police officers with buttons dressed in riot gear and I was wondering what they were doing.

I was later informed that, officers are on standby incase the opposition members of parliament don’t debate accordingly.

Now, this is dictatorship and it makes me understand why certain MPs debate as if the are scared to upset the Speaker.

These police officers should not be there and it is wrong to call in police officers in Parliament, but this is the Governance of President Hichilema.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINION!!!