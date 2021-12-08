PF SAYS SPEAKER’S RULING WAS NONSENSICAL, SHE MUST BE IMPEACHED

The Patriotic Front has instructed its Members of the Parliament to commence the impeachment process for Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti.

This follows the Speaker’s ruling that Parliamentary seats which were nullified are vacant and the respective MPs must sit in the House despite appealing the decision in the Constitutional Court.

Addressing the media at the party Secretariat in Lusaka today, PF vice president Given Lubinda said the ruling by the speaker is nonsensical.

Mr Lubinda explained that the Speaker has no authority to interpret the law.

He added that the Speaker is only mandated to chair meetings in the National Assembly whose duty is legislative.

The party vice president blamed President Hakainde Hichilema for appointing an “incompetent” speaker. -ZR