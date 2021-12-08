PF SAYS SPEAKER’S RULING WAS NONSENSICAL, SHE MUST BE IMPEACHED
The Patriotic Front has instructed its Members of the Parliament to commence the impeachment process for Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti.
This follows the Speaker’s ruling that Parliamentary seats which were nullified are vacant and the respective MPs must sit in the House despite appealing the decision in the Constitutional Court.
Addressing the media at the party Secretariat in Lusaka today, PF vice president Given Lubinda said the ruling by the speaker is nonsensical.
Mr Lubinda explained that the Speaker has no authority to interpret the law.
He added that the Speaker is only mandated to chair meetings in the National Assembly whose duty is legislative.
The party vice president blamed President Hakainde Hichilema for appointing an “incompetent” speaker. -ZR
Bo Given now in opposition you have become very learnard concerning law? You pf want rights you never accorded non pf members. You have no respect for people you are an obnoxious arrogant man. Your day of reckoning is coming.
The Speaker’s Ruling was on solid ground and in keeping with the ruling of the High Court which Nullified the seats!
You are not even Learned to understand what the Learned Speaker was saying.
Sometimes, Tondolo can cause one to mistake a f00l for a wise man.
The time Given Lubinda was being harassed by Winter Kabimba, he kept quiet and many thought he was a wise man. Now that he has the New Dawn Freedom of speech and Expression, his hidden folly has come out for all to see!
Leave our Competent Speaker Alone!
Instead, refer yourselves for Psychosocial Counseling following your loss!