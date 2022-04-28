ZAMBIA’S SECURITY AT STAKE
Statement by Hon Given Lubinda – PF A/President
April 28th, 2022
The speed with which the UPND government is turning Zambia into a colony of the West is a source of great concern. Soon after being elected, they put much needed money belonging to Zambians in the Bank accounts of western capitalists through the cancellation of mineral loyalty tax (MRT).
Now only 8 months in power, they are about to give away Zambia’s sovereignty to America by giving large geographical areas for the establishment of USA Military bases (AFRICOM). This will turn Zambia into an automatic target of any Country that is in a military conflict with America.
This announcement coming on the day that we are honouring the Pan Africanists and beloved KK is most disheartening. The bodies of our founding mothers and fathers of Africa, must be turning in their graves when they see that their principled and visionary policy of non-alignment is thrown in the dustbin in exchange for temporary aggrandizement and power.
The security and safety of citizens of any Country is the most fundamental responsibility of any reasonable Government. The UPND Government is hereby urged to withdraw from this reckless deal and focus on more progressive undertakings aimed at uniting and not dividing the World.
Rush to Shangombo, to give solidarity to your SG. Police are looking for him to answer charges.
ZaYellow and fellow gangsters forget to tell people that they are the ones who acquired the kaloba that requires us to seek assistance from the IMF. Someone is cleaning up yowa poo poo and instead of shutting the fack up, you are busy insulting them. Please continue shitting through your mouth, the days of your calibre of leadership are gone and will never come back.
You don’t know what you are talking about till you get all the contents of this move.
ZyaElo should not hide behind the so called vision of our founding fathers in pursuit of his plan to fight HH. He left UPND on his own and went to PF where cadres beat him. He is now called PF Acting President but truth of the matter is that he will never be PF President because of the nature of PF. We now have more educated and experienced politicians that those who decided to be nonaligned.