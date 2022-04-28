ZAMBIA’S SECURITY AT STAKE

Statement by Hon Given Lubinda – PF A/President

April 28th, 2022

The speed with which the UPND government is turning Zambia into a colony of the West is a source of great concern. Soon after being elected, they put much needed money belonging to Zambians in the Bank accounts of western capitalists through the cancellation of mineral loyalty tax (MRT).

Now only 8 months in power, they are about to give away Zambia’s sovereignty to America by giving large geographical areas for the establishment of USA Military bases (AFRICOM). This will turn Zambia into an automatic target of any Country that is in a military conflict with America.

This announcement coming on the day that we are honouring the Pan Africanists and beloved KK is most disheartening. The bodies of our founding mothers and fathers of Africa, must be turning in their graves when they see that their principled and visionary policy of non-alignment is thrown in the dustbin in exchange for temporary aggrandizement and power.

The security and safety of citizens of any Country is the most fundamental responsibility of any reasonable Government. The UPND Government is hereby urged to withdraw from this reckless deal and focus on more progressive undertakings aimed at uniting and not dividing the World.

I thank you.