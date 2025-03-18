THE STATE’S APPLICATION FOR THE COURT TO MOVE TO HON NAWAKWI’S RESIDENCE TO VERIFY HER HEALTH CONDITION DISTURBING -Dr Fred M’membe

THE STATE’S APPLICATION FOR THE COURT TO MOVE TO HON NAWAKWI’S RESIDENCE TO VERIFY HER HEALTH CONDITION DISTURBING





We are deeply disturbed by the State’s application for the court to move to Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) President Edith Nawakwi’s residence to verify her health condition following her continued absence from court. If Zambia’s intelligence system were functioning effectively, despite the recent addition of 600 UPND cadres to its ranks, the State should already be aware that Comrade Edith Nawakwi has been unwell for a long time and has been receiving medical treatment abroad.





Comrade Nawakwi was blocked several times from traveling abroad to seek medical attention, despite visibly looking frail. Even when she was eventually allowed to leave at her own expense, it was only after unnecessary resistance driven by unfounded fears that she would flee.





This pattern of obstructing medical care for politicians facing politically motivated charges is not only inhumane but also sets a dangerous precedent. A government that pursues justice without compassion risks descending into barbarism. True justice must be tempered with humanity, and the current approach raises serious concerns about the rule of law and respect for human dignity in our nation.



Dr Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party