The Story That ACC Is Investing Ministers Is Fake-Peter Sinkamba

By Peter Sinkamba

THE STORY THAT ACC IS INVESTING MINISTERS IS FAKE: CORNELIUS MWEETWA IMPLICITLY CONFIRMS

Yesterday, I posted a comment on this Facebook status describing as lies the notion that ACC is investigating any minister.

The statement by ACC, that it was investigating ministers, was just some PR stunt aimed at image building after the embarrassing fallout following Dr Kaamba’s revelation of grand corruption within the organization. If fact, this fallout is the most embarrassing moment for the organization since its establishment more than 40 years ago.

The Information Minister Cornelius Mweetwa has implicitly confirmed my theory. Put simply, no minister is being investigated. The ACC portfolio is in the presidency. Therefore, there is no way that HH can investigate and embarrass himself.