THE STRENGTH OF PF SCARES UPND – LUBINDA

… urges PF members to remain strong.

Chipata,Tuesday, January 10, 2023 (Smart Eagles)

Patriotic Front party acting President Hon. Given Lubinda has called on PF members to remain strong amid intimidation from the UPND.

Speaking when he, in the company of acting secretary General Hon. Nickson Chilangwa met eastern province party officials in Chipata, Hon. Lubinda said the PF is still strong and that this sends shivers in the UPND camp.

He said the UPND Government knows that it’s only the PF capable of solving the country’s problems including load shedding.

And the former Kabwata lawmaker and Justice Minister said the PF has embarked on conducting structure audit to ensure that the party is intact.

He said PF chances of bouncing back depends on the strength of structures across the country.

Hon. Lubinda said even as the party goes to the elective conference in March to choose the party President, the party needs to remain united.

Meanwhile, Hon. Lubinda thanked former Republican President Edgar Lungu for entrusting him to run the PF as acting President.

He said although the task has been enormous, the party has remained intact.