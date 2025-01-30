The Swiss govt is ending its development aid programmes for Albania, Bangladesh and Zambia.





The Swiss government is ending its development aid programmes for Albania, Bangladesh and Zambia.



January 29, 2025



This decision comes after the parliament allocated less funding for foreign aid in December than the government had requested.



Illustration by Philip Schaufelberger shows an arid landscape being harvested with assistance from IV injections.



Parliament has cut CHF110 million ($121 million) from the 2025 international cooperation budget and CHF321 million from the financial plan for 2026 to 2028.



This move impacts bilateral, economic and thematic cooperation, as well as multilateral organisations, according to a statement.





The Federal Council, Switzerland’s executive body, was notified of the cuts to international cooperation on Wednesday.





As a result, the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) will end its bilateral development programmes with Albania, Bangladesh and Zambia by the end of 2028.