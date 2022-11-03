Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe writes:

The team carrying HH’s political casket

It’s your funeral

President HH is carrying too many dull Ministers as passengers at his expense; in the name of being loyal. If the President does not reshuffle soon, he is only reducing his credibility, popularity and voice. These are the same things we used to advise ba ECL. Once people close their eyes and ears, they will not hear him even if the President speaks in tongues of angels.

Sir loyalty is for followers not kings, people have to add value otherwise they go. These Ministers acting like CEO’s whilst you are being bashed left, right and center. They are so weak and with no political voice that when they act.. they keep running to cadres and police leading to abuse and more hatred towards you.

Honetly, Look at the list of Ministers in the picture. They are blank that they dont even know where to start or whats wrong. Who is providing leadership apart from you? Who amongst the Ministers is selling or marketing you? Who is defending you ? Too many political Passengers at your expense and we can’t even mention them it’s almost the entire list with the exception of Nkandu and Mweetwa.

The question is what cost are you willing to pay sir ? The English say ” it’s your funeral “, meaning that if a person does something one considers to be unwise, they themselves will suffer the consequences. I had to explain knowing your Ministers and cadres Sir, they might think i am insulting .

EFF – Our feet shall take us there.👣