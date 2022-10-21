THE THREE DETAINED MEN ARE MY PEOPLE – KABUSHI ASPIRANT

By Lovemore Sondashi

Independent Candidate in the Kabushi By-Election Richard Kalasa says the three men detained last night by police after being found in possession of multiple voters’ cards, National Registration Cards (NRCs) and Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) electoral agency papers, are his members who were organizing his polling agents.

Speaking to Diamond News at Ndola Central Police Station, Mr. Kalasa is saddened that the three men led by one of his leaders identified as Gershom Chisala were slapped false accusations by UPND members because the trio were organizing polling agents to monitor elections today.

Mr. Kalasa says the act by the UPND to take the three men to the police on suspicion that they attempted to rig the election is mere intimidation on his campaign team that he says will not have a place in a democratic Zambia.

The unhappy Kabushi aspirant adds that the arrest of Mr. Chisala and two others consequently threw preparations for voting day into disarray.

Mr. Kalasa has therefore urged the police to release his members insisting they did not break the law by discharging their duties.

Copperbelt Province Police Commanding Officer Sharon Zulu is yet to issue a statement on the matter.

Last night, the detention of the three men from Masala Compound in Ndola’s Kabushi Constituency on suspicion of electoral malpractice triggered mass speculation on social media.