Timing Is Awful:

‘Never make decisions that raises questions’

The government has powers to recall anyone at anytime according to stipulated procedures, but this decision should not raise suspicions.

If there were plans to recall Chellah Tukuta, the best time to do it could have been earlier, but as far the political situation stands, Seer 1 has been given powers to threaten UPND government whenever he feels like threatening. It seems the decision to recall Chellah Tukuta has been very much triggered or influenced by Seer 1’s threats, not really what Chellah is deemed or believed to have done.

The narrative in the camp of the opposition political parties is that UPND government felt threatened by Seer 1’s plans to broadcast his fury on Sunday towards party government official’s behaviour like Chellah and others.

In the case of Chellah Tukuta being recalled, shouldn’t it have been wise if he was recalled the time there were complaints that he mocked Kili or when there was a serious altercation involving Kidist, Yo Maps, and Dj Kandeke?

The timing to recall Chellah Tukuta is extremely awful.

-Topline Details