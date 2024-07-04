The treasury is very very broke and the Ministry of Finance does not have the money for 9 by elections- Miles Sampa

By Miles Sampa

All the 9 MPs were given amnesty or matter resolved amicably within the PF. The Office of Speaker was advised so in writing on Friday for the 7 MP and other 2 yesterday first thing in the morning some 8 hours before the ruling was made.

The letters were signed by the incumbent Secretary General and President of the party who days ago dismissed the SG he had appointed months back. In the PF constitution only the President can appoint and disappoint the SG. The SG position is not electable. An SG as an assistant for the party President and therefor acts on his behalf as the appointing authority. The President and now also SG letters are valid when received at Parliament. It’s not for Parliament to ignore and get involved in party matters. The ConCourt ruling last week stated the Speaker cannot question correspondence from a party be it via the President or SG and more so when holding both positions.

The deputy Speaker Moyo ignored the amnesty letters from the party President/SG and took matters in his own hands.

Even if it’s insisting on becoming a banana republic, this is extreme and total dislike for the Country and its ordinary people. The treasury is very very broke and the Ministry of Finance does not have the money for these by elections and about everything else given the drought and other factors.

Find it in your conscience to do the right thing. It is not too late. Avoid these by elections for your own good governance sake.

MBS04.06.2024