By CIC Investigations.

THE TRIBAL CLEANSING BY EMMANUEL MWAMBA THE MOMENTS HE BECAME NORTHERN PS.

The following are tribal casualties as soon as he became PS Northern Province.

1. Stephen Ngenda (Lozi) CSO provincial

2. Donti Kanyanga (Lozi) DEC provincial

3. Alfred Munyimba(Lenje) Deputy RDA

4. Mike Sitali (Lozi) CEEC Provincial

5. Mainza Malambo (Tonga) Principal Dentist

6. Clarence Beenzu (Tonga) Napsa Provincial accountant

7. Dr Elijah Mutoloki (Lozi) Medical Superintendent

All these people found themselves unceremoniously transferred to Kabwe where they still are, except for Dr Elijah Mutoloki who was retired in national interest.

Please tag him to deny this.

Below is the list of PF appointments that are 99.9% from Northern and Eastern regions of Zambia.