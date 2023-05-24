THE TRUTH ABOUT THE ROBERT KALIMI THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE CASE

On 23rd May, 2023, the Zambia Police arrested Patriotic Front Malole Member of Parliament Hon Robert Kalimi for the offence of theft of motor vehicle. Hon Kalimi is accused of stealing a VW GTI Golf registration number BCC 6524 belonging to Alexis Samuel Kitenge of Ndola.



The truth of the matter is that in September 2019, the said Kitenge bashed Hon Kalimi’s Mercedes Benz in a traffic accident. After the accident, Kitenge agreed to surrender the Volkswagen to Hon Kalimi so he could be using it as she was looking for money to repair his vehicle which she had damaged in the accident.



Kitenge freely entered into a WRITTEN agreement with Hon Kalimi to surrender the said Volkswagen to Kalimi and agreed to repair the said Benz within a period of two months after which she would get back her Volkswagen.



However, Kitenge has up to date failed to repair Hon Kalimi’s motor vehicle. And instead of asking for leniency or forgiveness, Kitenge summersaulted and reported Hon Kalimi to the police and twisted the story that the Honourable has stolen her car.

Here are two Agreements that Kitenge signed to give Kalimi the Volkswagen and to repair his Benz.