Simon Mwewa writes;

THE TRUTH BEHIND MILES SAMPA’S VICTORY IN MATERO.

I closely watched the way Miles Sampa campaigned in Matero…and one of the things that amazed me about this guy was his relentless work ethic. He was like a machine. He was constantly campaigning and connecting with the people of Matero.

Even members from his own party [ The Notorious Patriotic Front ] were jealous of his ability to easily identify with the Matero voter.

During one of his tours he was brutally attacked, injured and was almost killed by Cadres…but he never gave up.

So the truth behind Miles Sampa’s victory in Matero is that he worked hard and he sacrificed dearly for that seat.

Like all of us, Miles Sampa is far from a perfect human being…but he can read Zambian Politics like a pro. I don’t like The Notorious Patriotic Front as a Party…but I do like Miles Sampa.

SMLtv