The truth is that there’s no single UPND member that fought for the UPND government that’s happy.

The people that genuinely love and fought for President HH have been abandoned, neglected and are complaining and no one is willing to listen to them.

Those appointed into the offices are appointing their families and friends, they are greedy and have even abandoned the party that brought them into the offices. I have never seen such greediness in all my life.

Strangers have taken over the running of the nation and we expect President HH to fire most of his appointees, let those that sacrificed for HH and the party enjoy. This is politics, this is Africa.-

Seer 1